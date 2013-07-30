* Expects to make progress in the second half
By Karen Rebelo
July 30 Specialty chemical maker Elementis Plc
reported a 10 percent fall in pretax profit for the
first half, hurt by maintenance shutdown at its chromium
division, but said it expected to make progress in the second
half.
Elementis, which makes additives used in industrial
coatings, cosmetics and oilfields, said it expected a better
second half as it would not have any maintenance shutdowns
during the period.
"There was quite a downturn in oilfield drilling in the
United States in the second half of last year, so in the second
half of this year we will be comparing ourselves against that,"
Finance Director Brian Taylorson told Reuters.
Elementis's shares rose as much as 7.7 percent on the London
Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.
Pretax profit fell to $67.5 million for the six months ended
June 30 from $75.1 million a year earlier. Revenue fell 3
percent to $388.2 million.
Sales at Elementis's chromium business, which makes
chemicals that are used to make products such as metals, wood
and leather more durable, fell 18 percent due to the maintenance
shutdown and challenging markets, particularly outside North
America.
The company said it needs to periodically close its plants
to realign the kilns used to make chrome chemicals.
"The last one (maintenance shutdown) that we did was towards
the end of 2011 ... the next one will probably be in the middle
of 2014," Taylorson said.
Elementis raised its interim dividend to 2.57 cents from
2.45 cents a year earlier.
"Assuming there isn't any acquisitions in the second half it
looks like we will be in a net cash position by the end of the
year. That would probably mean a special dividend paid in the
next year on top of the one we paid this year," Taylorson said.