(Adds Rothschild declined to comment in paragraph 4)
By Hannah Brenton
LONDON Dec 11 Private equity firms are
competing to buy Dutch-based testing company Element Materials
Technology from owner 3i, in a deal that could test the
dynamics between the US and European debt markets, banking
sources said.
PAI Partners and Bridgepoint are among a long list of
potential bidders, a banking source said, with a bid deadline of
December 16.
Rothschild was appointed earlier this year to pursue a sale
of the business by 3i. The sale process is being run in the US
and Europe.
3i, Bridgepoint, PAI Partners and Rothschild declined to
comment.
Element, which specialises in materials and product testing
for the aerospace, oil and gas, transportation and industrial
sectors, is headquartered in Europe but generates most of its
revenues in US dollars.
With pro-forma Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation
and Amortisation (EBITDA) of $74.4m and leverage of around six
times, debt packages could total around $450m.
Element could tap either the US or European markets for
financing, although it remains likely to choose a US dollar
structure, two bankers said.
One debt advisor said that dollar-denominated debt could be
raised in Europe, which is currently more stable than the
volatile US market, through hedging and different currency
tranches.
"For a really good credit with high leverage and putting in
second lien debt, it would surprise me if it was financed out of
the US," they said.
The US leveraged loan market has been in turmoil since the
US$5.6bn financing backing Carlyle's buyout of software firm
Veritas was pulled in November due to lack of investor appetite.
Several cross-border deals - including Swiss air cargo
handler Swissport, US trailer manufacturer Dexter Axle and
Belgian chemicals distributor Azelis - have revised financing
packages to include larger euro elements as US market appetite
dwindles.
Element has some exposure to the struggling commodity
sector, one banker said, with several clients in the troubled
oil and gas sector.
However, any syndication would not launch until at least
January and the company is rated B2 by Moody's.
3i purchased a majority stake in Element in December 2010
and has since grown the company through seven buy and build
acquisitions in Europe and the US, according to 3i's website.
In 2015 Element acquired TRaC Global, an aerospace testing
specialist in Europe and Environ Laboratories, which is based in
Minneapolis.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)