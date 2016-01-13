LONDON Jan 13 The majority shareholders of
Finnish electricity distributor Elenia Oy have lined up Goldman
Sachs and Citi to sell the business, in what could be one of
Europe's biggest infrastructure deals this year, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The sale of the company could be worth up to 2.5 billion
euros ($2.7 bln) and will kick off in mid-February, the sources
said.
Finland's second-biggest electricity distributor is
controlled by Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners and 3i
Infrastructure, who own 45 percent and 39.3 percent,
respectively. 3i manages an additional 5.6 percent stake owned
by U.S. Pension fund TIAA CREF.
3i's final decision as to whether or not to dispose of its
stake will depend on the price offered by potential buyers, a
source familiar with the process said.
It is unclear whether pension fund Ilmarinen, which owns 10
percent of Elenia, will also sell its stake.
Elenia, Goldman Sachs, Citi, 3i and Ilmarinen declined to
comment.
The company, which covers more than 100 municipalities in
Finland, was previously owned by Swedish state power company
Vattenfall, which sold it for about 1.5 billion euros in 2012.
Elenia had annual revenues of 229.7 million euros in 2014
and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortization (EBITDA) of 153.9 million euros.
The decision to sell the business follows on from several
disposals in recent years of regulated grid businesses by
European energy firms seeking to cut debt.
These assets have become increasingly popular among pension
funds and other institutional investors seeking relatively safe
returns in a low interest rate world.
Finland's Fortum has in the last three years
disposed of all of its Scandinavian distribution assets, selling
Finland's largest distribution business for 2.6 billion euros in
2013. It sold its Swedish electricity grid for 6.6 billion euros
last year, in a deal that valued the company at around 16.6
times earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA).
In both deals the buying consortium included infrastructure
investor Borealis, which manages a portfolio on behalf of
Canadian pension fund OMERS, and several regional pension funds.
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing
by Susan Fenton)