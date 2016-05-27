RIO DE JANEIRO May 27 The chief executive of Brazil's state energy holding company Eletrobras SA, Jose da Costa Neto, has prepared a resignation letter over plans by the new government to sell off assets of the cash-strapped company, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

Costa Neto, who was appointed by suspended President Dilma Rousseff, is opposed to interim President Michel Temer's plan to privatize assets including Eletrosul and Furnas, the source said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)