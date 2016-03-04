SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazil's state-run
electricity holding Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA
will have to postpone the auction to sell power distribution
company Celg-D due to legal requirements, a power sector expert
told Reuters on Friday.
Eletrobras, as the holding is known, had scheduled the sale
of Celg-D for March 31 at an auction at BM&FBovespa stock
exchange. The sale could bring much-needed cash to the battered
state-controlled company.
But Brazilian legislation requires companies linked to the
public administration to publish a notice of the auction at
least 30 days prior to the sale, said Julião Coelho, a
specialized lawyer who advises power sector companies.
