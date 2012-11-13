* Deal aims to lift utility's finances, recover debts
* Agreement to see Eletrobras take majority stake in CEA
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazilian state-led power
company Eletrobras said on Tuesday that it plans to
take over Cia de Eletricidade do Amapa (CEA) to help restructure
the bankrupt northern Brazilian utility and recover debts.
The companies and the government of Amapa, which controls
CEA, agreed to sign shareholder and management agreements aimed
at restoring CEA to financial health, Rio de Janeiro-based
Eletrobras said in a statement on Tuesday.
Amapa authorities will receive financing from Brazil's
federal government to pay off CEA's debts to Eletrobras and
other suppliers.
The statement did not state how much Eletrobras, Latin
America's largest utility, expects to pay for a majority stake
in CEA.
Brazil's electrical power industry has seen a wave of
interventions this year, particularly in remote and sparsely
populated regions where utilities have difficulty generating
revenue needed to cover costs and extend service.
Eletrobras Chief Executive Officer Jose da Costa Neto said
in October that it would be in his company's interest to take
over CEA and Cia Energetica de Roraima, an Amazon-region utility
owned by Brazil's northernmost state of Roraima, if state
governments took over the utilities' debts.
Eletrobras used a similar model to take over utility Celg in
the central state of Goias in April.
Eletrobras preferred shares rose 1.54 percent on Tuesday
after falling as much as 6.1 percent in early trading on Sao
Paulo's BM&FBovespa exchange.
The stock has lost nearly 18 percent since Sept. 10 when a
presidential decree allowed power generators to renew expiring
hydro dam concessions in exchange for cuts in power rates.
"Eletrobras' margin for transmission and generation before
the decree was about half of the average for the private
sector," said Alexandre Montes, an analyst with Lopes Filho e
Associados in Rio de Janeiro. "With the decree I don't know what
will happen to Eletrobras but it will probably need a rescue
from the government. It's not sustainable."
Besides cutting Eletrobras' revenue, the renewal plan also
involves an estimated 14 billion reais ($6.83 billion) that the
government will give the company to cover the cost of
investments it made but has been unable to fully recoup under
the terms of the concession contract.
The payment is less than half of what Eletrobras originally
expected to receive.
The government of Sao Paulo state, which controls Cia
Energetica de Sao Paulo, one of Brazil's largest electricity
generation utilities, said operating hydrodams under the
concession renewal conditions of the September decree will be
"very difficult."
Sao Paulo hopes to negotiate new renewal terms to ensure
future investment levels in electricity systems, said Jose
Anibal, the state's energy secretary on Tuesday.
($1 = 2.0506 Brazilian reais)
