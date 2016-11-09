SAO PAULO Nov 9 Brazil's electric sector holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA Eletrobras said on Wednesday it was in talks with the government to secure an advance installment of around 900 million reais for a planned future capital increase.

The company also said it approved a 2017-2021 business plan that management would detail on Nov. 11 in a teleconference call with investors. Executives will also discuss third quarter financial earnings, due out later Wednesday night, at that time. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)