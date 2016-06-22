BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's Energy Ministry has asked Wilson Ferreira Jr., the outgoing chief executive officer of CPFL Energia SA, to become CEO of state-run energy company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.
An Energy Ministry spokeswoman declined to comment, and Ferreira could not immediately be reached.
Ferreira will step down in July as CEO of CPFL, Brazil's largest non-government power holding company, after 18 years at the helm. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project