BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's Energy Ministry has asked Wilson Ferreira Jr., the outgoing chief executive officer of CPFL Energia SA, to become CEO of state-run energy company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

An Energy Ministry spokeswoman declined to comment, and Ferreira could not immediately be reached.

Ferreira will step down in July as CEO of CPFL, Brazil's largest non-government power holding company, after 18 years at the helm. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)