UPDATE 1-At least eleven die in Colombia coal mine explosion
BOGOTA, June 24 At least eleven miners at an underground coal mine in Colombia have died and two remain missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the government said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Cost-cutting could generate annual savings of 2.5 billion reais ($750 million) at Brazil's state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, underscoring the potential impact of a planned turnaround, Chief Executive Officer Wilson Ferreira Jr said on Wednesday.
At an event in São Paulo, Ferreira said headcount could fall by 50 percent by the time the plan is fully implemented. The turnaround of the company known as Eletrobras envisages asset divestitures too, Ferreira Jr said, noting that it should "open ample room for cost-cutting."
($1 = 3.3347 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
FRANKFURT, June 25 German luxury carmaker Audi's management board, including Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, has been sharply criticised by company managers, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an internal dossier.