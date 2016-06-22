(Adds details of new CEO, capital injection from government, share price, comments by industry expert)

By Leonardo Goy

SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazil has tapped the leader of one of the country's largest private electricity companies to run Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA and is preparing a capital injection of 3.5 billion reais ($1.0 billion) in the state-run power company, the government said on Wednesday.

Wilson Ferreira Jr, currently CEO of CPFL Energia SA , will replace José da Costa Neto as Eletrobras CEO. The announcement was made by Deputy Energy Minister Paulo Pedrosa at a presentation in Brasilia.

Ferreira had previously said he planned to step down from his CPFL post in July. It is not clear how soon he will start at Eletrobras. The appointment came hours after newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported that the CPFL head had been invited to take the job.

"He is certainly a name up to the challenge, which is big," said Joisa Dutra, an ex-director at electricity watchdog Aneel and a researcher at Fundacao Getulio Vargas in Rio.

"His main immediate tasks will be to improve management's efficiency," Dutra said, adding that Ferreira would need to assess whether to privatize power distribution units.

Eletrobras shares closed 6.8 percent higher on Wednesday. The appointment of Ferreira signals a shift in how the company's management is selected. Previous heads of Eletrobras have traditionally been political appointments.

Pedrosa also said the government has decided to make a capital injection of 3.5 billion reais in Eletrobras.

The money could help alleviate financial difficulties at some Eletrobras subsidiaries that the government wants to privatize.

Among possible assets to be included in a downsizing of the energy holding company are seven power distributors.

Pedrosa said the government intends to auction off the first such distributor, Celg-D, located in agricultural-rich Goias state, between August and September. ($1 = 3.38 reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy, Additional reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)