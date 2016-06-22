(Adds details of new CEO, capital injection from government,
By Leonardo Goy
SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazil has tapped the leader
of one of the country's largest private electricity companies to
run Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA and is
preparing a capital injection of 3.5 billion reais ($1.0
billion) in the state-run power company, the government said on
Wednesday.
Wilson Ferreira Jr, currently CEO of CPFL Energia SA
, will replace José da Costa Neto as Eletrobras CEO.
The announcement was made by Deputy Energy Minister Paulo
Pedrosa at a presentation in Brasilia.
Ferreira had previously said he planned to step down from
his CPFL post in July. It is not clear how soon he will start at
Eletrobras. The appointment came hours after newspaper O Estado
de S.Paulo reported that the CPFL head had been invited to take
the job.
"He is certainly a name up to the challenge, which is big,"
said Joisa Dutra, an ex-director at electricity watchdog Aneel
and a researcher at Fundacao Getulio Vargas in Rio.
"His main immediate tasks will be to improve management's
efficiency," Dutra said, adding that Ferreira would need to
assess whether to privatize power distribution units.
Eletrobras shares closed 6.8 percent higher on Wednesday.
The appointment of Ferreira signals a shift in how the company's
management is selected. Previous heads of Eletrobras have
traditionally been political appointments.
Pedrosa also said the government has decided to make a
capital injection of 3.5 billion reais in Eletrobras.
The money could help alleviate financial difficulties at
some Eletrobras subsidiaries that the government wants to
privatize.
Among possible assets to be included in a downsizing of the
energy holding company are seven power distributors.
Pedrosa said the government intends to auction off the first
such distributor, Celg-D, located in agricultural-rich Goias
state, between August and September.
($1 = 3.38 reais)
