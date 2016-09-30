SAO PAULO, Sept 30 The head of Brazil's
state-led electricity-utility holding company Eletrobras said on
Friday the company will prioritize the sale of non-operational
assets, like land and buildings, to raise cash.
CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr said that Centrais Eletricas
Brasileiras, as Eletrobras is formally known, would
define its target for asset sales after estimating revenue gains
from increased operating efficiency.
Ferreira added that Eletrobras will define targets for debt
reduction and asset sales this year, giving priority to the sale
of minority stakes.
