SAO PAULO May 17 Brazilian state-led electric
utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA will
present the government with a request for additional
compensation linked to the renewal of transmission concessions
by September, Chief Financial Officer Armando Casado de Araujo
said on Friday.
Earlier this year, Eletrobras agreed to operate the
concessions while ownership of the assets would revert back to
the government. The company is entitled to compensation for the
investments it made in the transmission lines and claims it was
not fully reimbursed for those costs.
The company, known as Eletrobras, reported a net loss of 36
million reais ($17.7 million) for the first quarter, compared
with a 10.5 billion real loss for the fourth quarter.