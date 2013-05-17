* Eletrobras to seek payment for transmission investments

* Will hold off on concessions that are unprofitable

SAO PAULO May 17 Brazilian state-led electric utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or Eletrobras, will seek by September additional compensation from the government linked to the renewal of transmission concessions, a company executive said on Friday.

Eletrobras agreed to operate the concessions earlier this year while ownership of the assets would revert back to the government. The company is entitled to compensation for the investments it made in the transmission lines and said it was not fully reimbursed for those costs, its chief financial officer said.

Eletrobras did not take on any new transmission concessions in an auction held earlier this month.

None of the concessions would yield the required margins, CFO Armando Casado de Araujo told analysts on a call to discuss first-quarter earnings.

Eletrobras reported a net loss of 36 million reais ($17.7 million) for the first quarter on Wednesday as expenses for personnel, materials and services rose 7.9 percent.

Last month, the company said it planned to spend 1.4 billion reais and cut 5,000 jobs as it embarks on a three-year turnaround effort aimed at slashing costs by 30 percent.

The plan was approved by the government earlier this week, Araujo said.

At 12:15 p.m. (1515 GMT), Eletrobras preferred shares were up 0.96 percent to 9.48 reais.