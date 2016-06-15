UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
SAO PAULO, June 15 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's state-controlled power holding company, was notified that a hearing on a planned delisting of its American depositary receipts by the New York Stock Exchange has been set for Oct. 13.
The company known as Eletrobras disclosed the date for the hearing in a securities filing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Seven banks are at the center of a probe by Mexico's antitrust regulator COFECE looking into possible collusion to manipulate bond prices, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.