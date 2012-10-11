BRASILIA Oct 11 Brazil's state-led electric
utility Eletrobras is studying the sale of its
distribution units in an effort to reduce costs before expected
rate cuts on its energy generation concessions, sources familiar
with the plans said.
President Dilma Rousseff announced last month that Brazil
would renegotiate the licenses at much lower rates to reduce
some of the world's highest energy bills, in a policy shift that
has shaken the outlook for the electric sector.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Dale Hudson)