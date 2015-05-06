METALS-Copper continues rise with help of Asia stock gains
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
BRASILIA May 6 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's largest power holding company, is considering selling controlling stakes in power distribution companies to focus on generation and transmission of electricity, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
Eletrobras, as the state-controlled company is known, could start the sales process this year, the source said. The distribution assets, especially in the poorer, more remotely populated north and northeast parts of the country, have often been a source of losses for the cash-strapped power company. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
ATHENS, May 2 Greece agreed with its lenders to sell coal-fired plants and coal mines equal to about 40 percent of its dominant power utility Public Power Corp's capacity, a government source said on Tuesday.