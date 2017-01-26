BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
SAO PAULO Jan 26 Brazil's government will review tariffs for six distribution companies to be sold by state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA only after their sale, the Energy and Mining Ministry told Reuters on Thursday.
The tariff revision was initially scheduled for August. But the ministry said the date for the tariff revisions will be set by the new companies' owners. Eletrobras plans to sell the six distributors this year. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.