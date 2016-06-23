(Adds details, information on upcoming Eletrobras assembly)
BRASILIA, June 23 Brazil announced further steps
on Thursday to reshape Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA,
formalizing a cash injection and cutting some of the
state-controlled power holding company's functions as a
downsizing takes shape.
Shares of the company known as Eletrobras,
Brazil's largest power group, surged almost 9 percent on
Thursday after closing 6.8 percent higher the day before on news
of the cash infusion and the appointment of a new chief
executive officer.
Eletrobras, which has stakes in 43 power plants and 87 power
transmission companies in Brazil, has not posted an annual
profit since 2012 and is grappling with a debt load nearing 40
billion reais ($11.95 billion).
Brazil's government on Thursday issued a decree formalizing
the transfer of up to 3.5 billion reais ($1.05 billion) in
federal funds to Eletrobras by 2017. The decree is effective
immediately but requires Congress' approval.
Eletrobras will use the money to pay some of the debts at
its regional power distribution companies in a step to prepare
them for privatization.
The company will hold a shareholders meeting next month to
approve the sale of the seven power distribution companies by
2017 to divest money-losing businesses and to focus on its main
power generation operations.
On Thursday the government also stripped Eletrobras of the
management of the RGR fund for rural electrification and the CDE
power subsidy funds starting next year, in a push to reduce the
company's functions in a heavily regulated power market. CCEE,
Brazil's power trading chamber, will manage those funds.
The news came the day after Brazil's Energy Ministry had
confirmed that Wilson Ferreira Jr., the leader of one of the
country's largest private electricity companies, would run
Eletrobras.
Ferreira, who is now CEO of CPFL Energia SA, will
replace José da Costa Neto as Eletrobras CEO.
"He is a person capable of putting things in order, if he is
given full authority," said power sector expert Dorel Ramos of
the University of Sao Paulo.
($1 = 3.3454 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Lisa Von Ahn)