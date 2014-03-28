SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian state-controlled electric utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA plans to invest 60.8 billion reais ($26.8 billion) through 2018 as it works to expand its generation and transmission capacity, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The company, known as Eletrobras, also said it plans to wrap up the restructuring of its troubled distribution assets in July.

($1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)