BRIEF-General Dynamics sees 2017 aerospace group revenue up about 6 pct - SEC filing
* For 2017 sees aerospace group revenue to increase about 6 percent from 2016;combat systems group revenue to increase 6-7 percent - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian state-controlled electric utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA plans to invest 60.8 billion reais ($26.8 billion) through 2018 as it works to expand its generation and transmission capacity, according to a securities filing on Friday.
The company, known as Eletrobras, also said it plans to wrap up the restructuring of its troubled distribution assets in July.
($1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Announced opening of four new IBM cloud data centers in the U.S.; two new facilities in Dallas and two new facilities in Washington, D.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: