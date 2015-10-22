U.S. $2 bln sale of missiles to Emirates approved- Pentagon
WASHINGTON, May 11 The U.S. State Department approved a $2 billion sale of missiles to the United Arab Emirates, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
SAO PAULO Oct 22 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, the Brazilian state-controlled power holding company, has yet to finalize a financial appraisal of regional distribution company Celg Distribuição SA, which it plans to put up for sale soon.
In a securities filing on Thursday, the utility known as Eletrobras said it does not have an estimated amount of how much the sale of Celg could fetch. A source told Reuters on Wednesday that Eletrobras expected to raise up to 5 billion reais ($1.26 billion) with the sale of Celg. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool)
* Stonemor Partners LP says continuing to analyze and review historical recognition of revenue and related costs and prior financial statements