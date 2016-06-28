By Luciano Costa
| SAO PAULO, June 28
SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazil's TCU audit court said
it has begun to collect information on political job
appointments in the state-owned power distribution companies
that the government hopes to privatize.
Auditors in the court described the debt-laden distribution
companies as "closets for hanging political cronies" in nominal
positions that bloated the state-owned enterprises with
personnel costs, hindering the sale of the assets.
The interim government of President Michel Temer has
signaled plans to sell the companies, subsidiaries of the
state-owned power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras
SA, as a way to resolve mismanagement and political
interference.
The findings of the court's investigation may weigh on the
eventual sale price and success of the auction, specialists
said.
The distributors being investigated are in Brazil's North
and Northeast regions, as well as CEEE-D in Rio Grande do Sul
and CEA in Amapa and CERR in Roraima, according to documents
seen by Reuters.
The court requested that the electric power regulator Aneel
compile a list of the personnel at these companies as well as
their financial records, which have been marked by massive and
recurring financial losses in the past years.
The problems arising from political appointments of
officials at the state-owned companies were under discussion at
a meeting in June between TCU auditors and Aneel technicians,
according to the minutes seen by Reuters.
"TCU representatives expressed concern over the appointment
of staff at the bloated state-run distribution companies by
individuals with no technical experience," the description of
the meeting said.
Aneel was also harsh in its assessment of the state energy
companies, saying they lacked qualified professionals and needed
to be sold or to go through a major reorganization, according to
the documents.
"The only solution in the opinion of Aneel's
representatives, barring privatization, was to sweep away the
management to remove all political bias that has been entrenched
in these state distributors, which would leave employees of
merit and technical training," the minutes read.
The distribution companies and Eletrobras had no immediate
comment on the investigation.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio)