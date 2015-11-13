(Repeats story that ran earlier on Friday, with no changes to
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 13 Brazil's
state-run Eletrobras, Latin America's largest electricity
utility, posted late on Thursday a 4.01 billion real ($1.06
billion) third-quarter loss due to weaker hydropower generation
and a massive impairment charge on its Angra 3 nuclear plant.
The loss at the financially strapped Centrais Eletricas
Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, was
45 percent greater than the 2.76 billion real loss a year
earlier and nearly triple the 1.36 billion reais it lost in the
second quarter.
The bulk of the negative result came after the Rio de
Janeiro-based electricity utility holding company booked a 3.39
billion real impairment charge on its Angra 3 nuclear power
plant.
The writedown was the result of deteriorating economic
conditions in Brazil, Eletrobras said. The world's
seventh-largest economy is suffering its worst recession in a
generation and its electricity industry has been hobbled by
project delays, planning mistakes, government-ordered tariff
reductions and a serious drought.
The writedown did not include charges related to a giant
price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scheme that
diverted funds and drove up costs at Eletrobras and other
state-led industries such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras.
Eletrobras said in its earnings statement that an
independent review of its operations led by U.S.-based law firm
Hogan Lovells in the wake of the scandal had not yet finished
and that it had no information about any potential financial
impact of the corruption scandal on its balance sheet and
earnings.
Angra 3, about 170 kilometers (106 miles) west of Rio de
Janeiro, is the third nuclear reactor being built at the
country's only nuclear-power generation facility. The 14 billion
real ($3.72 billion) Angra 3 project has been at the center of
corruption allegations at Eletrobras.
In late July the President of Eletrobras' nuclear power unit
was arrested and later charged with taking 4.5 million reais in
bribes from contractors building the site. He has resigned from
the company.
Eletrobras's preferred shares, the company's most-traded
class of stock, have lost more than 40 percent of their value
since the arrest.
The main Brazilian contractors on the Angra 3 project have
withdrawn from their contracts.
($1 = 3.7675 reais)
