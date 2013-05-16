* Company struggling under new concession terms, spot prices

* EBITDA falls 94 percent to 141 million reais from year earlier

* Generation, transmission revenues drop

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 16 Brazilian state-led electric utility Eletrobras posted a first-quarter net loss of 36 million reais ($17.8 million) late on Wednesday as higher spot energy prices pressured margins and government-mandated tariff reductions led to lower transmission and generation revenues.

The company, formally called Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, had posted a year-earlier net profit of 1.27 billion reais.

Eletrobras agreed in December to a government plan to renew expiring hydroelectric dam concessions in exchange for electricity rate cuts of between 18 percent and 32 percent.

Accounting adjustments for the new concession terms had led the company to post a net loss of 10.5 billion reais for the fourth quarter, the largest-ever from a Brazil-listed company, according to financial consultancy Economatica.

The changes continued to weigh on Eletrobras in the first quarter, with generating revenue falling 15.8 percent and transmission revenue dropping 52.3 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell to 141 million reais from 2.2 billion reais a year earlier.

Earlier this year, the government ordered Brazil's electricity generators to switch on costly thermal plants to protect dwindling reservoirs at hydropower facilities.

Insufficient reserve levels led Eletrobras to buy additional power on the spot market in the first quarter - when prices spiked - cutting into its profits. Energy purchases rose to 1.5 billion reais from 990 million reais.

Eletrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, have lost almost half of their value since early September, when the government unveiled the rate-cut plan.

Expenses for personnel, materials and services rose 7.9 percent.

Last month the company said it planned to spend 1.4 billion reais to cut 5,000 jobs as it embarks on a three-year turnaround effort aimed at slashing costs by 30 percent.

One option for Eletrobras to improve its cash flow is to sell money-losing electricity distribution utilities that the federal government made the company take on in recent years, Chief Executive Officer José da Costa Neto said in March.