SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's state-run Eletrobras, Latin America's largest electricity utility, posted on Wednesday a net loss of 10.438 billion reais ($2.85 billion) for the fourth quarter, due to impairments and provisions for potential legal liabilities.

The final quarter's results pushed 2015 losses to 14.954 billion reais for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the financially strapped company is also known.

In the third quarter, Eletrobras posted a net loss of 4.01 billion reais due in large part to a massive impairment charge on its Angra 3 nuclear plant.

