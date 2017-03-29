BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 29 Holders of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA's Class A and B preferred shares will be paid a minimum 434 million reais (US$139 million) in dividends related to 2016 results, the Brazilian state-controlled power holding company said on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.1174 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results