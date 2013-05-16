BRIEF-First Home Bank and Stockmens Bank to merge
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI
SAO PAULO May 16 Shares of Brazilian state-led electric utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA spiked in early Thursday trading after the company reported a net loss of 36 million reais ($17.8 million) in the first quarter, compared with a 10.5 billion real loss in the fourth quarter.
At 10:28 a.m. (1328 GMT) shares of the company, known as Eletrobras, were up 6.28 percent to 8.80 reais.
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI
* Orvana Minerals - sees Cil circuit to deliver substantially higher average gold recoveries of about 80% compared to recent average gold recoveries of about 55%
* Longboard Capital Advisors reports 6.58 percent passive stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc as on March 21, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2mP5PVu) Further company coverage: