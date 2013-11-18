BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
SAO PAULO Nov 18 Eletrobras shares dropped in opening trading on Monday after the Brazilian state-run electricity utility posted a third-quarter net loss of 915 million reais as it continued to adapt to government-mandated tariff reductions.
At 10:10 a.m. (1210 GMT), shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, fell 2.3 percent to 10.57 reais.
Brazil's stock market was closed on Friday for a national holiday.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict