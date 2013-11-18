SAO PAULO Nov 18 Eletrobras shares dropped in opening trading on Monday after the Brazilian state-run electricity utility posted a third-quarter net loss of 915 million reais as it continued to adapt to government-mandated tariff reductions.

At 10:10 a.m. (1210 GMT), shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, fell 2.3 percent to 10.57 reais.

Brazil's stock market was closed on Friday for a national holiday.