SAO PAULO May 16 Brazil's state-controlled electricity holding company Eletrobras said on Monday it has a high risk of missing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission deadline of May 18 for turning in regulatory filings and could see its shares delisted in New York as a result.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said during a conference call with investors and analysts that it has no clauses requiring actions such as early debt repayment linked to failure to file the 20-F form, which is required of foreign issuers in the United States. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa; Editing by Chris Reese)