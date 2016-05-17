SAO PAULO May 17 Brazil's state-controlled electricity holding company Eletrobras said in a filing on Tuesday that if its U.S. shares are delisted it will contest the decision with the New York Stock Exchange.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, has repeatedly warned it will probably miss a May 18 deadline for turning in its 20-F form, which is required of foreign issuers in the United States. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)