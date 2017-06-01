GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazil's state-owned power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has asked the country's oil industry watchdog ANP to mediate a conflict with Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the regulator said on Thursday.
Eletrobras, as the power firm is known, wants state-controlled oil company Petrobras to supply natural gas to its thermal plant Mauá 3, in the Amazon region, which on Thursday initiated tests needed to begin operations. Eletrobras owes Petrobras around 9.8 billion reais ($3 billion). ($1 = 3.2510 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Four of Canada's biggest banks are the largest providers of C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) in credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, the company said in regulatory filings on Thursday.