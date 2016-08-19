SAO PAULO Aug 19 Eletropaulo Metropolitana de
São Paulo SA, Brazil's No. 1 power distributor by volume,
expects to soon resolve a 28-year legal dispute with
state-controlled Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA over debts of
2.5 billion reais ($774 million), executives told Valor
Econômico newspaper on Friday.
Eletropaulo, controlled by AES Corp, is confident it
could win a battle in the courts or even settle the dispute with
Eletrobras, as the state firm is known, and power transmission
utility CTEEP SA before the end of the year, Valor
said, citing Eletropaulo Chief Legal Officer Pedro Bueno.
According to Valor, the dispute is in a lower court, so any
ruling could be appealed. Nonetheless, Eletropaulo
does not rule out an accord with the other companies, Bueno and
Chief Financial Officer Francisco Morandi said. Eletropaulo and
Eletrobras did not have an immediate comment.
The debt stems from the lack of a formal split of
Eletropaulo's and CTEEP's debts when they were put up for sale
to private investors in the late 1990s. Eletropaulo took a loan
from Eletrobras in 1986 when it took on the task of distributing
electricity in the city of São Paulo in addition to
responsibility for transmission activities around the city.
($1 = 3.2307 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)