BRIEF-TSMC says April sales fall 14.9 pct y/y to T$56.87 bln
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)
SAO PAULO, April 14 Brazil is unlikely to face electricity rationing this year as an economic downturn helps reduce consumption and rains replenish hydroelectric reservoirs, a senior power industry executive said.
A combination of lower consumption, higher electricity rates and more abundant rainfall this month is helping bring Brazil's strained power grid "into balance," said Britaldo Soares, chief executive officer of AES Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA .
Eletropaulo is the distribution company serving the city of São Paulo, Brazil's biggest. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.