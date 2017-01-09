SAO PAULO Jan 9 Brazilian power utility AES
Eletropaulo will recalculate its indicators of service quality
for 2016 and pay additional compensation to consumers, the
company said in a letter to industry regulator Aneel reviewed by
Reuters on Monday.
The utility, known formally as Eletropaulo Metropolitana
Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA and controlled by AES
Corp, said indices of outage frequency and duration
would be recalculated based on modified baselines from 2014 and
2015. The letter gave no indication of the additional amounts
due to customers based on Aneel's compensation rules.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Brad Haynes)