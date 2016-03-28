SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - S tate-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has hired Credit Suisse Group AG to advise on a plan to sell a portion or all of a subsidiary's renewable energy assets, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity because the process is private, the company known as Eletrobras expects to fetch about 2 billion reais ($543 million) with the sale of wind farms and other assets belonging to a unit called Eletrosul.

Credit Suisse, Rio de Janeiro-based Eletrobras and Eletrosul declined to comment.

($1 = 3.6826 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Luciano Costa de Paula in São Paulo; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Phil Berlowitz)