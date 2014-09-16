(Changes slug, adds Syz's statement)

LONDON, Sept 16 Former Banque SYZ portfolio manager Eric Bendahan is preparing to launch his own fund in the fourth quarter of the year to profit from the rising share prices of European companies.

Bendahan, who managed 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in European equities for the Swiss banking group, left the firm this month.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said he was setting up a new fund firm, Eleva Capital, to be based in London and would launch with a pan-European long-only fund, for which he was awaiting regulatory approval.

In a separate statement, SYZ said it had hired Michael Clements, a former portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton, to replace Bendahan as head of European equities.

Clements will lead the firm's London-based team of fund managers and analysts and is also joined by his former Franklin Templeton colleague Claire Manson, who will manage SYZ's European mid & small cap fund.

Clements previously managed 3.1 billion euros for the Franklin European Growth fund.

