July 23 Elexis AG : * Says H1 revenues increased by about 5% to 88.2 million euros (previous year:

83.8 million euros) * Says H1 order intake of 81.5 million euros versus 95.0 million euros year ago * Says H1 EBIT amounted to 9.6 million euros (previous year: 10.7 million

euros) * Says H1 EBIT-margin 10.9 % (previous year: 12.8 %)