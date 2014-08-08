BRIEF-Thunder Software Technology says change of CFO
* Says co appoints Feng Juanjuan as CFO to replace Wu Nan who resigns from the post
Aug 8 Elexis AG : * Says H1 orders with 81.5 million euros 14% below last year's level (EUR 95.0
million) * Says H1 revenues at 88.2 million euros, 5% over previous year (previous year:
83.8 million euros) * Says H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 9.6 million
euros (previous year: 10.7 million euros) * Says H1 EBIT-margin of 10.9% (py: 12.8%) * Says H1 consolidated net income 6.1 million euros from 6.9 million euros in
the previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says co appoints Feng Juanjuan as CFO to replace Wu Nan who resigns from the post
* In new plan, co plans to pay a cash dividend of 1.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares instead of 1.0 yuan announced previously, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders for FY 2016