Nov 14 Elexis AG
* Says management expects fiscal 2014 business development
slightly below the level of the year-2013
* 9-month order intake in the amount of 127.1 million euros
(30 Sept. 2013: 140.9 million euros)
* 9-month revenues amounted to 137.2 million euros, 7 pct
above the previous year (30 Sept. 2013: 128.2 million euros)
* 9-month EBIT of 14.9 million euros
* Says consolidated net income after deduction of minority
interests amounted to the end of the third quarter of 2014 to
9.3 million euros (previous year: 10.3 million euros)
