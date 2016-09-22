(Adds industry and company context)
By Lauren Hirsch
Sept 21 Budget cosmetics company e.l.f. Beauty
Inc priced its initial public offering (IPO) above
expectations on Wednesday, raising $141 million, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
Founded in 2004 by father-son entrepreneurs Alan and Joey
Shama, e.l.f. Beauty is among the growth-oriented brands that
have sprung up in recent years to capitalize on the struggles of
some older rivals to capture the interest of millennial
shoppers.
e.l.f. priced 8.3 million shares at $17 on Wednesday, above
its indicated range of $14 and $16, said the source, who asked
not to be identified because the information is not yet public.
A spokeswoman for e.l.f. declined to comment.
e.l.f's IPO comes in one of the year's most active weeks for
U.S. IPO offerings. There have been 64 U.S. IPOs year-to-date,
nearly half the 122 IPOs that had priced this time last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Tuesday, ad tech company The Trade Desk priced its IPO at
the high-end of its price expectations, after having raised that
range earlier in the week.
e.l.f. Beauty, whose acronym stands for eyes, lips and face,
sells its products online, in retail outlets such as Target Corp
, and in select standalone locations. Its cost-conscious
consumers can buy lipsticks for as little as $3.
Through June, the company had sales of about $50 million, up
33 percent from the year prior.
The company has said it will use proceeds from its IPO to
pay down its roughly $204 million of debt and for general
corporate purposes.
In 2014 e.l.f was acquired by TPG Growth, the middle market
arm of private equity firm TPG Capital LP, for between $200
million and $300 million, sources said at the time.
Young cosmetics companies have been attracting attention
from bigger rivals and investment firms recently. In 2014, NYX
Cosmetics was acquired by French cosmetic giant L'Oréal SA
, while last year Too Faced Cosmetics LLC was acquired
by investment firm General Atlantic LLC.
Shares of e.l.f. are scheduled to start trading on NYSE on
Thursday under the symbol "Elf."
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Piper
Jaffray companies and Wells Fargo & Co are the
joint bookrunners the offering.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Alan Crosby)