Nov 12 J.A. Cosmetics US Inc, the U.S. owner of
budget beauty brand e.l.f. Cosmetics, has hired underwriters for
an initial public offering that could come as soon as the first
half of 2016, according to people familiar with the matter.
J.A. Cosmetics, majority owned by the growth investing arm
of private equity firm TPG Capital LP, has annual earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around
$50 million, the people said this week.
The sources asked not to be named because the matter is
confidential. J.A. Cosmetics did not respond to a request for
comment, while TPG declined to comment.
e.l.f. products are sold online, in retail outlets such as
Target Corp, and in select standalone locations. The
name of the brand stands for eyes, lips and face, and its
products cater to cost-conscious consumers, with lipsticks
costing around $3.
Last year, the company announced a series of executive
changes, including a new chief executive officer, Tarang Amin,
who previously worked at Clorox Co and Proctor & Gamble
Co.
The cosmetics brand was taken over by TPG in 2014 for
between $200 million and $300 million, sources told Reuters at
the time.
J.A. Cosmetics is just one of several fast-growing color
cosmetics companies with strong social media followings that
have attracted investors over the past two years. Last year, NYX
Cosmetics was acquired by French cosmetic giant L'Oréal SA
, while Too Faced Cosmetics LLC was acquired by
investment firm General Atlantic LLC.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)