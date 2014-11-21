BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Nov 21 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA
* Q3 EBITDA 2.9 million euros versus 1 million euros year ago
* Q3 net loss at 0.6 million euros versus 2 million euros year ago
* 9M turnover at 198.8 million euros versus 227.5 million euros year ago
* Says 9M and Q3 turnover down due to restructuring
* Sees FY2014 ending with profit after loss previous periods Source text: bit.ly/1xUxIqR
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage: