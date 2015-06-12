June 11 Shares of Eli Lilly and Co have
jumped 10 percent this week, confounding many industry experts,
amid speculation investors were placing bets ahead of expected
long-term data on an Alzheimer's disease treatment once
considered a dud.
With those gains, Lilly shares have leaped 26 percent for the
year to date, eclipsing a 10 percent gain for the Arca
Pharmaceutical Index of large drugmakers.
The Indianapolis drugmaker, whose sales and earnings tumbled
over the past three years due to generic competition for its
biggest products, is quickly rebuilding its pipeline of new
medicines. On Wednesday and Thursday it released favorable
results from studies of experimental treatments for rheumatoid
arthritis and psoriasis.
But investors are expected to focus more intently in the
next few days on expected findings from a two-year extension of
a large study of solanezumab, an injectable treatment with the
potential to become the first approved medicine to delay
progression of Alzheimer's disease.
Limited data from an abstract of the trial, called
Expedition Ext, are expected to be released by the Alzheimer's
Association International Conference (AAIC) by Monday. The group
will disclose full results of the study at a meeting in July.
"If the drug works and is eventually approved, its annual
sales could be mind boggling, easily in excess of $10 billion,"
said John Boris, an analyst with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey. An
estimated 5 million Americans are believed to have the
degenerative brain disease and no drug exists to slow its
progression.
In two large earlier trials that lasted 18 months each,
called Expedition and Expedition 2, solanezumab failed to
improve cognition or the ability to perform daily activities
among patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's.
But Lilly analyzed the failed studies and discovered a ray
of hope: patients with mild disease were shown to have been
helped by the drug. It then set out to extend the trials with
such patients for another two years. Patients who previously
were given placebos were allowed to receive solanezumab, and all
other patients were likewise notified they were taking the Lilly
drug.
Lilly has previously disclosed, after the initial 6 months
of the extension trial, that patients who had been in the
placebo group fared less well than those who had taken
solanezumab all along. The finding suggested that solanezumab
may have slowed down the rate of neuron death, said Dr. Eric
Siemers, medical director for Lilly's Alzheimer's team.
The expected abstracts will describe findings over the full
two years of the extension trial.
"There will be a fair amount of interest in that two-year
data, and what you would (hope) for is a sort of maintaining
over a longer period what you saw at 6 months," Siemers said in
an interview on Thursday. "That would reinforce the conclusion
that solanezumab was disease-modifying, and that patients could
never get back what they lost by being on placebo those initial
18 months."
The Expedition Ext study will shed greater light on the
safety and effectiveness of solanezumab, but Lilly is conducting
a different trial called Expedition 3 that would be the basis
for a marketing application, perhaps by 2017, if it proves
successful.
The study will only enroll patients with mild Alzheimer's
disease, and those with detectable deposits of brain plaque made
of a protein called beta amyloid, the target of solanezumab and
other experimental Alzheimer's drugs.
Biogen Idec Inc's stock jumped 6 percent on March
20 when the company said its experimental drug, aducanumab, led
to reductions in amyloid plaque and slowed clinical impairment
in patients with mild Alzheimer's. The trial, involving only 166
people, paved the way for a planned late-stage study.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)