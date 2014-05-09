SAO PAULO May 9 A judge in Brazil fined Eli
Lilly and a unit of Italy's ACS Dobfar 1 billion reais
($450 million) and ordered a chemical plant temporarily closed
for poisoning workers, Brazilian federal labor prosecutors said
on Friday.
The ruling followed a 2008 lawsuit against Eli Lilly and ACS
Dobfar subsidiary Antibioticos do Brasil Ltda (ABL) for exposing
workers to toxic substances.
Prosecutors accuse Eli Lilly of incinerating toxic waste
from third parties, releasing heavy metals and gases that
poisoned some of the 500 workers at the Cosmopolis plant, about
140 kilometers north of Sao Paulo.
Prosecutors said 77 of 80 former workers tested for the
initial filing presented evidence of poisoning.
Eli Lilly, which made agrochemical products at the plant
from 1970 to 2000, said it was appealing the ruling. The company
presented its own cleanup plan for chemical byproducts around
the plant and said it found no trace of heavy metals.
ABL and privately-held ACS Dobfar, which incorporated the
Brazilian firm in 2003, could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The judge, Antonia Rita Bonardo, prohibited operations at
the plant for a year due to the environmental impact.
($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by
Andrew Hay)