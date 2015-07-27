July 27 Eli Lilly and Co on Monday said
it would continue a large study of its high-profile experimental
drug to raise "good" HDL cholesterol and lower "bad" LDL
cholesterol, acting on the recommendation of a data monitoring
committee.
The independent panel of scientific advisors made its
recommendation after taking an interim look at data from the
Phase III study of the medicine, called evacetrapib, and
assessing whether the trial had potential of attaining its
primary goals, Lilly said. Such reviews are called futility
analyses.
Lilly said it expects to complete the 12,095-patient study,
called ACCELERATE, in 2016.
Evacetrapib is meant to sharply raise HDL cholesterol, while
lowering LDL cholesterol, and thereby reduce the risk of heart
attack, stroke and other cardiovascular problems. If it is
approved and successful, the drug could capture blockbuster
sales, industry experts believe.
A similar treatment from Pfizer Inc called
torcetrapib was scrapped in 2006 after safety problems arose,
including deaths associated with the medicine. Pfizer had hoped
its drug would capture annual sales of $10 billion and transform
treatment of patients with heart disease.
The failure of torcetrapib has dampened some of the earlier
excitement about such drugs, which work by blocking a protein
called CETP. But the potentially better apparent safety of
Lilly's drug has kept its drug on investor radar screens.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Alden Bentley)