Oct 29 Eli Lilly and Co and German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said they had revised the structure of their diabetes alliance for some countries.

Under the alliance signed in 2011, the companies had agreed to develop and market diabetes drugs together.

Boehringer and Eli Lilly said on Wednesday that they would continue joint development and marketing of these drugs in 17 countries, including the United States.

These countries represent over 90 percent of the anticipated market opportunity for these drugs, the companies said.

In the remaining countries, each company will exclusively market the molecules it brought to the alliance.