Dec 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday approved Eli Lilly & Co's diabetes drug
Basaglar, a cheaper version of Sanofi AG's top-selling
drug Lantus.
The drug, an injection known also as insulin glargine, is a
long-acting, man-made version of human insulin. It is the first
insulin product approved through a shortened review process
based on its similarity to an existing drug.
The FDA determined that Basaglar was sufficiently similar to
Lantus to justify approval based on the safety and effectiveness
of Lantus as well as certain Basaglar-specific data.
In September Lilly entered a settlement agreement to resolve
patent litigation with Sanofi over Basaglar, allowing Lilly and
its partner, Boehringer Ingelheim, to launch Basaglar in the
United States in December 2016. The FDA tentatively approved
Basaglar in August 2014.
Greg Kueterman, a Lilly spokesman, said the company has not
set a price for the drug, though he noted it will be cheaper
than Lantus.
Lantus generated sales in 2014 of more than $8 billion.
Rivals have been lining up to take advantage of the drug's
patent expiry to launch cheaper versions. Basaglar was approved
in Europe as a biosimilar last year. The FDA is calling the
product a "follow-on" biologic rather than a biosimilar.
There are some 30 million people with diabetes in the United
States.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and David Gregorio)