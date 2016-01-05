Jan 5 Eli Lilly and Co's new Jardiance
diabetes treatment has begun stealing market share from rival
drugs in its class, the company said on Tuesday, bolstered by
clinical trial data showing it slashed deaths by 32 percent in
patients with Type 2 diabetes.
In a three-year study whose results were released last
summer, Jardiance became the first diabetes therapy to show
robust ability to reduce cardiovascular death.
Jardiance, which won U.S. approval last year, belongs to a
new family of treatments called SGLT2 inhibitors that include
Johnson & Johnson's $1.3 billion-a-year Invokana and
AstraZeneca Plc's Farxiga. They flush excess blood sugar
from the kidneys.
Jardiance now accounts for 25 percent of new U.S. patients
taking SGLT2 inhibitors, up from a 15 percent share before the
Jardiance trial data were released in August, Lilly said on
Tuesday.
In addition, use of sulfonylureas, a class of inexpensive
generics that patients typically try before being moved to a
costlier newer drug, has declined as Jardiance sales have taken
off, Lilly said in a conference call describing its 2016
earnings expectations.
Johnson & Johnson was not immediately available for comment.
The positive results of the trial have not yet been included
in the drug's label and it could take medical societies another
year or longer to draft new treatment guidelines incorporating
the data.
"Once we get the label (change), we believe Jardiance will
become the leader in the SGLT2 class," Lilly diabetes head
Enrique Conterno said in an interview on Tuesday.
The details about Jardiance helped lift Lilly shares on
Tuesday as much as 3 percent.
There has been a push away from the sulfonylureas because of
the risk of hypoglycemia, or dangerously low blood sugar, said
Dr. Jason Gaglia of Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston.
Some insurers and pharmacy benefit managers have placed
Jardiance ahead of Invokana on their lists of preferred covered
treatments known as formularies, Gaglia said.
Guggenheim Partners analyst Tony Butler said some payers
have discouraged use of Jardiance, whose $4,000 annual cost
greatly exceeds that of inexpensive generics that are mainstays
of early treatment.
But Butler said he expects them to relent once the label
change is made and medical societies endorse the drug. Jardiance
could generate annual sales of up to $5 billion, he said, with
Lilly splitting profits with its partner, Boehringer Ingelheim
of Germany.
Data from Invokana's long-term heart safety study is not
expected until 2017, followed by Forxiga's data in 2019. Until
then, Lilly can boast that Jardiance is the only SGLT2 inhibitor
shown to improve survival.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Additional
reporting by Bill Berkrot and Caroline Humer in New York;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)