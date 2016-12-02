Dec 2 The U.S Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved Eli Lilly and Co and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug, Jardiance, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Jardiance, also known as empagliflozin, was approved in 2014 to help lower blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes.

The risk of death from heart disease is 70 percent higher in diabetics compared to those without diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (bit.ly/2gP4Bpd)

At the time of initial approval, the FDA had asked that a separate trial be conducted to show the drug did not increase the risk of cardiovascular problems.

Jardiance belongs to a new family of treatments called SGLT2 inhibitors that include Johnson & Johnson's $1.3 billion-a-year Invokana and AstraZeneca Plc's Farxiga.

Lilly's stock was up 3.44 percent at $68.24.