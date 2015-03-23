March 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would not recommend changes to the prescribing or use of Eli Lilly and Co's schizophrenia drug after a review of two deaths.

Elevated levels of the drug, Zyprexa Relprevv, were found in the two patients who died three to four days after receiving the injection.

The FDA said its investigation into the deaths was inconclusive. (1.usa.gov/1xsdbOe) (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)