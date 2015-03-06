BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces rulings from New Jersey Gaming Regulators
* Co, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company said New Jersey Casino Control Commission ruled on matters related to CEOC restructuring
March 6 Eli Lilly said on Friday it had lost a patent case in Germany over its blockbuster Alimta lung cancer drug to generic drugmaker Actavis, hitting the U.S. drugmaker's future sales hopes for the medicine.
The court ruled that Actavis would not infringe patents held by Lilly if it marketed an alternative salt form of the drug, known generically as pemetrexed, once the compound patent expires in December 2015.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. Announces acquisition by waterous energy fund of ownership of 67% of outstanding common shares and director and executive changes