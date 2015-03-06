March 6 Eli Lilly said on Friday it had lost a patent case in Germany over its blockbuster Alimta lung cancer drug to generic drugmaker Actavis, hitting the U.S. drugmaker's future sales hopes for the medicine.

The court ruled that Actavis would not infringe patents held by Lilly if it marketed an alternative salt form of the drug, known generically as pemetrexed, once the compound patent expires in December 2015.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)